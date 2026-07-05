Egypt Discovers Greco-Roman Tombs and Byzantine City Beneath Desert Sands

AFP reports Egypt has uncovered 2,000-year-old coastal tombs and a Byzantine desert city, offering new insight into Mediterranean history and daily life.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A granite sarcophagus, its massive lid still sealed after nearly two millennia, lay undisturbed beneath Egypt's Mediterranean coast until archaeologists recently opened another chapter in one of the world's richest historical landscapes.

Hundreds of kilometers inland, beneath drifting sands in the Western Desert, an entire Byzantine-era settlement emerged with orderly streets, churches and homes that had preserved echoes of everyday life for more than 1,600 years.

Taken together, the discoveries announced by Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities offer far more than a collection of remarkable artifacts.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), they provide complementary perspectives on how ancient Egypt connected continents, cultures and faiths across successive civilizations, while underscoring why the country continues to occupy a central place in global archaeological research.

AFP reported that excavations at Marina El-Alamein, roughly 100 kilometers west of Alexandria, uncovered 18 Greco-Roman tombs dating back nearly 2,000 years.

Several burial chambers retained their original stone sealing slabs, suggesting they had escaped disturbance since antiquity.

Among the most striking discoveries was the intact granite sarcophagus measuring approximately 2.5 meters long, alongside human remains, pottery, amphorae and funerary offerings carefully placed with the deceased.

Archaeologists also recovered 24 gold funerary objects positioned inside the mouths of several individuals, reflecting ancient beliefs that precious metals could aid the dead in their journey into the afterlife.

The discoveries increase the number of documented tombs at Marina El-Alamein to 44 since the archaeological site first came to light during construction work in 1986, according to the ministry.

The coastal settlement is widely identified with the ancient port of Leukaspis, which flourished from the Hellenistic period through the Byzantine era.

Its strategic location helped connect Egypt with commercial and cultural networks stretching across the Mediterranean, making it an important point of exchange between Africa, southern Europe and the Near East.

That broader significance has become increasingly apparent as excavations continue.

Daily News Egypt reported that recent work has expanded the known boundaries of the ancient settlement while uncovering additional architectural remains that demonstrate the city's complexity and longevity.

Officials cited by the publication said the discoveries deepen understanding of the community's cultural diversity and reinforce Marina El-Alamein's standing as one of Egypt's best-preserved Greco-Roman coastal cities.

The newspaper also noted that preservation projects now underway, including visitor infrastructure and conservation work, reflect a growing effort to safeguard the site while allowing scholars and the public to better appreciate its historical value.

Beyond tourism, such initiatives seek to preserve evidence of an urban center where Egyptian traditions coexisted with Greek, Roman and later Byzantine influences, illustrating centuries of interaction rather than isolated civilizations.

AFP reported that Egypt's second major discovery lies far from the Mediterranean shoreline at Ain al-Sabil in the Dakhla Oasis, where archaeologists uncovered the remains of a carefully planned Byzantine settlement dating to the fourth century AD.

Unlike many fragmentary archaeological sites, the mudbrick city preserves the outline of an organized community.

Planned streets intersect public squares, while residential buildings stand alongside a basilica-style church and defensive structures, pointing to an established urban center that balanced religious, civic and security needs within Egypt's desert interior.

Excavators also recovered around 200 ostraca, pottery fragments bearing inscriptions in Coptic and Greek, as well as bronze and gold coins, including examples from the reign of Roman Emperor Constantius II.

Such finds provide unusually detailed evidence of literacy, administration, commerce and economic activity during a period when Christianity had become firmly established across much of the Eastern Roman Empire.

Supporting reporting by Egypt Independent suggests the settlement offers historians an unusually intimate glimpse into ordinary life rather than imperial authority alone.

Residential houses containing kitchens, baking ovens and grain-grinding tools point to the rhythms of family life, while churches and written records illuminate religious practice, local administration and commercial transactions.

Together, these discoveries help reconstruct how communities functioned in one of the Byzantine Empire's remote frontier regions, revealing not only monumental architecture but also the routines that sustained everyday society.

Viewed together, the Marina El-Alamein cemetery and the Dakhla Oasis settlement reveal two interconnected dimensions of Egypt's history.

One reflects a thriving Mediterranean port shaped by maritime commerce, migration and cultural exchange; the other illustrates a carefully organized inland community adapting to changing political and religious landscapes.

Their combined evidence broadens understanding of urban development, burial customs, trade networks and the evolving relationship among Egyptian, Greek, Roman and Byzantine traditions over many centuries.

AFP noted that the discoveries also align with Egypt's continuing investment in archaeological excavation and heritage preservation.

The government has increasingly highlighted major finds as part of wider efforts to strengthen tourism, one of the country's principal sources of foreign currency alongside Suez Canal revenues and remittances.

Yet the archaeological importance extends well beyond economic considerations. Continued excavations generate new material for scientific research while reinforcing cultural diplomacy through the preservation of sites that belong to humanity's shared historical inheritance.

For researchers, museums, heritage organizations and travelers alike, discoveries such as these demonstrate that even landscapes explored for generations continue to yield transformative evidence about the ancient world.

Each newly opened tomb and every street uncovered beneath the desert sand add fresh pieces to a larger historical mosaic, reminding the international community that Egypt remains not only a guardian of antiquity, but also an active frontier where the story of interconnected civilizations continues to unfold.