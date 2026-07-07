KRG Prime Minister Directs Full Modernization of Erbil's Largest Teaching Hospital

Extensive renovation project aims to modernize one of Erbil's largest teaching hospitals, improve medical services, and equip the facility with advanced healthcare technology.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A comprehensive modernization project has officially begun at Rizgary Hospital in Erbil following a directive from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Region's public healthcare sector and improve the quality of medical services for residents.

According to the Erbil Governorate, the large-scale project will completely renovate the hospital's infrastructure and departments while introducing the latest medical technologies and treatment equipment to provide higher-quality healthcare services and a more suitable environment for both patients and medical staff.

On Tuesday, Omed Xoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, and Shaaban Chali, Director of the Prime Minister's Office, visited Rizgary Hospital to oversee the launch of the project.

They were received by the hospital's management, administrative staff, physicians, and healthcare workers.

The Erbil Governorate said the visit was intended to closely monitor the start of the extensive renovation initiative, which is being implemented under the direct instruction of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as part of the Ninth Cabinet's continued commitment to improving public healthcare across the Kurdistan Region.

The project includes a full rehabilitation of the hospital's infrastructure, covering patient wards, emergency departments, and operating theatres. It also involves installing advanced medical equipment and modern healthcare technologies, while upgrading the hospital's cooling, heating, and lighting systems to create a more comfortable and efficient environment for patients and healthcare professionals.

Officials said the initiative reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government's continued investment in public health services, with a focus on improving treatment quality and ensuring citizens have access to modern medical care.

The Erbil Governorate noted that the renovation is part of broader efforts by the Ninth Cabinet, under the direct guidance of the Prime Minister, to prioritize the development of the public healthcare sector.

Those efforts include constructing new hospitals, continuously modernizing existing medical facilities, and ensuring the provision of medicines and essential healthcare resources in order to deliver high-quality services throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Rizgary Hospital is one of Erbil's largest and most important teaching hospitals, serving hundreds of patients every day. Once completed, the modernization project is expected to significantly improve the quality of healthcare services while providing a safer, more modern, and better-equipped medical environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.