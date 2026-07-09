Iraqi Prime Minister Pledges to Resolve All Outstanding Issues with Kurdistan Region

Ali Faleh al-Zaidi says Baghdad is committed to fundamentally resolving disputes with the Kurdistan Regional Government

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has pledged to resolve all outstanding issues between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government, saying his administration believes in addressing disputes at their roots rather than postponing them.

The remarks were released on Thursday, by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office following al-Zaidi's interview with Al Arabiya, in which he outlined his government's positions on a range of domestic, security, economic, and foreign policy issues.

Al-Zaidi expressed confidence that the federal government would be able to settle all pending files with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

"We do not believe in delaying or postponing problems. Rather, we believe in resolving them fundamentally and bringing them to a definitive conclusion," he said.

The prime minister reaffirmed that his government makes no distinction in handling corruption cases, stressing that corruption is a criminal matter unrelated to sectarian, ethnic, or political affiliation.

"We will continue pursuing and prosecuting those accused of corruption," al-Zaidi said, acknowledging that legal measures may trigger reactions from individuals affected by the investigations.

He added that there are no "red lines" protecting those implicated in corruption, stating that the only option available to those involved is to return the Iraqi people's stolen funds.

Al-Zaidi also described coordination between the federal government and the judiciary as "very high."

Addressing Iraq's security situation, al-Zaidi revealed that the government is engaged in dialogue with armed groups aimed at encouraging them to transition their activities into the political and social spheres.

He warned that once the designated deadline expires, all weapons must come under the exclusive control of Iraq's official state institutions and its military and security forces.

The prime minister attributed recent delays in US dollar cash shipments to logistical disruptions caused by regional developments and the movement of air traffic.

He said that with conditions stabilizing, scheduled dollar transfers have resumed.

On foreign affairs, al-Zaidi announced that Iraq and the United States are expected to unveil a new political cooperation framework and economic partnership in the near future.

He also said Baghdad continues to work toward promoting understanding between the United States and Iran.

"We always strive to build rapprochement and mutual understanding between the United States and Iran," he said.

Al-Zaidi further emphasized Iraq's desire to establish a strong economic partnership with Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as Iraq's strategic depth while saying Iraq likewise represents strategic depth for Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on energy policy, the Iraqi prime minister said Iraq remains one of the founding members of OPEC and will continue its membership in the organization.

He added that Baghdad will continue seeking what he described as a fair and equitable share of oil production.