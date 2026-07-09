Trump Launches Process to Remove Syria from State Sponsor of Terrorism List

Trump administration notifies Congress of plan to rescind Syria's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, citing reforms under President Ahmed al-Sharaa and opening the door to sanctions relief, investment, and renewed bilateral ties

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally launched the process to remove Syria from the U.S. list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, marking a major shift in Washington's policy toward Damascus and signaling a new phase in bilateral relations after years of isolation and sanctions.

In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that President Trump had informed Congress of the administration's intent to rescind Syria's designation, triggering a mandatory 45-day congressional notification period before the decision can take effect.

"Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration's intent to rescind Syria's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), following a 45-day pre-notification period," Rubio said. "This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness."

The move follows a series of policy changes by the Trump administration aimed at restoring ties with Syria after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 and the formation of a new government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Sanctions relief and economic recovery

Rubio said removing Syria from the terrorism list would pave the way for broader economic engagement with the international community.

"Lifting sanctions on Syria will unlock international trade and investment, give Syria a chance to rebuild, and open up a new chapter for the Syrian people," he said.

He added that "a stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors benefits not only the region, but the entire world."

The State Sponsor of Terrorism designation has for decades imposed sweeping restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports, financial transactions, and other forms of international economic cooperation involving Syria.

Removing the designation is expected to facilitate greater foreign investment, improve access to international financial institutions, and encourage reconstruction efforts in a country devastated by more than a decade of conflict.

Conditions behind the decision

According to the State Department, the decision follows President Trump's June 30, 2025 Executive Order directing sanctions relief for Syria, as well as what Washington described as significant political and security reforms undertaken by the Syrian government.

The administration cited positive changes under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, including counterterrorism measures and formal assurances from Damascus that Syria would no longer support acts of international terrorism.

"The rescission follows President Trump's June 30, 2025, Executive Order directing sanctions relief for Syria, the positive changes and counterterrorism actions taken by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and formal assurances provided by President al-Sharaa that Syria will not support acts of international terrorism in the future," Rubio said.

A new chapter in U.S.-Syria relations

Rubio described the announcement as a historic milestone for both countries, saying Washington hopes to deepen cooperation with Syria after years of strained relations.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the revived U.S.-Syria bilateral relationship and in Syria's history as a nation," he said.

"We commend the government of Syria for charting a new course and look forward to enhancing our partnership with Syria and its people."

Historic policy reversal

Syria was designated by the United States as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1979, a classification that remained in place through successive U.S. administrations and was reinforced during the country's civil war.

The designation subjected Syria to some of the toughest U.S. sanctions, severely limiting trade, investment, financial transactions, and access to international markets.

While the Trump administration began easing sanctions through a June 2025 executive order following the establishment of Syria's new government, Wednesday's notification to Congress represents one of the most consequential steps toward fully normalizing relations.

If Congress does not block the move during the 45-day review period, Syria will be formally removed from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, potentially opening the door to expanded diplomatic engagement, increased international investment, and broader economic reconstruction after years of war and isolation.