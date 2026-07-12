Kurdistan Region President Mourns Lindsey Graham, Hails Late U.S. Senator as ‘Valued Friend’ of Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani paid tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, honoring his longstanding support for the Kurdistan Region and highlighting his enduring legacy in U.S.-Kurdistan relations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, describing the longtime Republican lawmaker as "a valued friend of the people of Kurdistan" whose advocacy for the region would be remembered with lasting gratitude.

In a statement posted on X, President Barzani said he was "deeply saddened" by Graham's passing and praised the senator's consistent support for the Kurdistan Region throughout his decades in public office.

He said Graham's commitment to Kurdistan and its people had earned enduring appreciation, while extending his condolences to the senator's family, friends, and colleagues.

Barzani's message reflects the close relationship Graham cultivated with Kurdish leaders over many years and underscores the senator's prominent place in the history of U.S.-Kurdistan relations.

Throughout his Senate career, Graham was widely regarded in the Kurdistan Region as one of the strongest advocates in Washington for closer cooperation between the United States and Erbil, particularly on security and regional stability.

According to the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican died on the evening of Saturday, July 11, following what the office described as a brief and sudden illness.

In a statement published on the senator's official X account, his office said Graham's family appreciated prayers during the difficult period and requested privacy. No additional details regarding the illness were immediately released.

The senator's death marks the conclusion of a political career spanning decades, during which he became an influential voice on U.S. foreign policy, national security and Middle East affairs.

His engagement with the Kurdistan Region extended across successive U.S. administrations and periods of significant regional upheaval.

Graham consistently voiced support for strengthening ties between Washington and the Kurdistan Region and repeatedly emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with Kurdish authorities.

That commitment continued into the final year of his life. In late January 2026, Graham joined Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the Save the Kurds Act, legislation intended to protect Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Announcing the bill on X, Graham said the proposal reflected strong bipartisan support in Congress for safeguarding Kurdish groups, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which he described as indispensable U.S. partners in the campaign against ISIS during President Donald Trump's first administration.

Graham said the SDF, whose ranks include a large Kurdish component, had borne much of the burden in the fight against ISIS and argued that attacks on Kurdish forces threatened both regional stability and Washington's credibility with its allies.

While acknowledging Syria's complex political and ethnic landscape, he warned that continued attacks against Kurdish forces would undermine prospects for the country's stability and reconstruction.

The proposed legislation sought to impose sanctions on Syrian government officials, financial institutions, and foreign individuals or entities accused of providing military or financial support to the Syrian government.

His positions earned him broad recognition among Kurdish leaders, who frequently described him as a reliable partner during periods of heightened regional uncertainty.

Over the years, Graham met with senior Kurdish officials on multiple occasions and publicly supported efforts aimed at reinforcing political, security and economic cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani's tribute places particular emphasis on that legacy, portraying Graham's contributions not only as expressions of political support but also as part of a longstanding relationship between the Kurdish people and one of their most prominent allies in the U.S. Congress.

As condolences continue to be offered following the senator's passing, Barzani's statement highlights the diplomatic significance of Graham's role in fostering U.S.-Kurdistan relations.

His support for the Kurdistan Region, advocacy for the Peshmerga, and engagement on regional security issues remain central elements of the legacy remembered by Kurdish leaders as they honor one of their most steadfast supporters in Washington.