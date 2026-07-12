Trump Mourns Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'A True American Patriot'

The U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham following his death, as Kurdish leaders highlighted the late lawmaker's longstanding support for the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdish people.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday paid tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham following the veteran Republican lawmaker's death, describing one of his closest congressional allies as "one of the greatest people and Senators" he had ever known while praising Graham's decades of public service and patriotism.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said Graham "was always working" and called him "a true American Patriot," adding that the South Carolina senator "will be greatly missed." Trump also said that additional information regarding funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The president's remarks came after the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced that the longtime South Carolina Republican had died on Saturday evening following what it described as a "brief and sudden illness."

Agence France-Presse (AFP) also reported that Graham, 71, was one of President Trump's closest political allies and a prominent figure in the Republican Party.

According to the statement released on Graham's official X account, his family expressed appreciation for the prayers and support they had received while requesting privacy during the difficult period. The office did not disclose further details regarding the illness.

Trump's public tribute underscored Graham's prominence within the Republican Party and reflected the close political relationship the two maintained over many years.

According to AFP, Graham was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 before winning election to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He was subsequently re-elected in 2008, 2014 and 2020, and most recently served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. During his decades in Congress, he became one of the Republican Party's leading voices on foreign policy, defense and national security.

Throughout his Senate career, Graham emerged as one of the chamber's most influential voices on foreign policy, national security, and Middle East affairs, frequently shaping congressional debate on U.S. engagement overseas.

AFP noted that Graham was also widely recognized as a strong supporter of Israel and an outspoken advocate of a hard-line approach toward Iran, positions that made him an influential figure in debates over U.S. policy in the Middle East.

His influence also extended well beyond Washington.

Graham was widely regarded in the Kurdistan Region as one of the strongest advocates for deeper cooperation between the United States and Kurdish authorities, particularly on security, counterterrorism, and regional stability.

According to previous Kurdistan24 reporting, Graham consistently supported strengthening ties between Washington and Erbil and repeatedly emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

He was also a longtime supporter of the Peshmerga, arguing that Kurdish forces played a decisive role alongside the U.S.-led coalition in the campaign against ISIS.

That commitment continued into the final year of his life. In January 2026, Graham joined Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act, legislation aimed at protecting Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Announcing the proposal on X, Graham said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose ranks include a large Kurdish component, had borne much of the burden in defeating ISIS during President Donald Trump's first administration. He argued that attacks on Kurdish forces threatened both regional stability and U.S. credibility with its allies.

The proposed legislation called for sanctions on Syrian government officials, financial institutions, and foreign individuals or entities accused of providing military or financial support to the Syrian government, reflecting Graham's continued focus on Kurdish security even in the closing months of his Senate career.

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the lasting relationships he cultivated over decades.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wrote on X that he learned of Graham's passing "with deep sorrow and sadness," extending condolences to the senator's family, loved ones, and the leadership and members of the U.S. Senate.

He said "the people of Kurdistan will always remember his friendship and steadfast support," describing Graham as a trusted friend whose commitment to the Kurdistan Region would endure in public memory.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also honored the late senator, writing on X that he was "deeply saddened" by Graham's passing and describing him as "a valued friend of the people of Kurdistan." The president praised Graham's advocacy and unwavering support for the Kurdistan Region, saying his contributions would be remembered with gratitude while extending condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Graham's death also prompted tributes from other political leaders.

According to AFP, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster described the senator as "irreplaceable," calling him "the fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America" and "a loyal and steadfast friend."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the news, praising Graham as a steadfast supporter of the U.S.-Israel partnership and saying Israel would remember his support during difficult moments.

The parallel tributes from Washington and Erbil underscore the breadth of Graham's political legacy.

While he spent decades shaping U.S. foreign and national security policy, he also established enduring relationships with Kurdish leaders and consistently advocated stronger U.S.-Kurdistan ties during periods of regional uncertainty.

The tributes from President Trump, Kurdish leaders, and senior U.S. and international officials underscore the breadth of Graham's political influence.

Beyond his decades shaping American foreign and national security policy, he forged enduring relationships with the Kurdistan Region and consistently advocated closer U.S.-Kurdistan cooperation.

As condolences continue from Washington, Erbil and other capitals, Graham is being remembered both as a leading Republican senator and as one of the Kurdish people's most steadfast supporters in the U.S. Congress.