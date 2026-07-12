Prime Minister Barzani Pays Tribute to Lindsey Graham, Honoring Longtime Friend of Kurdistan

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani mourned U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, praising his enduring friendship with the Kurdish people and his steadfast support for the Kurdistan Region throughout his public career.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday paid tribute to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham following the veteran lawmaker's death, honoring him as a steadfast friend of the Kurdish people whose support for the Kurdistan Region left a lasting mark on relations between Erbil and Washington.

In a statement posted on X, the prime minister said he learned of Graham's passing "with deep sorrow and sadness," extending his condolences to the senator's family, loved ones, and the leadership and members of the U.S. Senate.

He added that "the people of Kurdistan will always remember his friendship and steadfast support," underscoring the close ties Graham maintained with Kurdish leaders over many years.

Prime Minister Barzani's message reflects the high regard in which Graham was held across the Kurdistan Region, where he was widely recognized as one of the strongest advocates for Kurdish interests in the U.S. Congress.

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I learned of the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the leadership and members of the U.S. Senate. The people of Kurdistan will always remember his friendship and steadfast… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 12, 2026

Throughout his Senate career, Graham consistently supported closer cooperation between Washington and Erbil, particularly on regional security, counterterrorism, and long-term strategic partnership.

According to the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican died on the evening of Saturday, July 11, following what it described as a brief and sudden illness.

In a statement published on the senator's official X account, the office said Graham's family appreciated prayers during the difficult time and requested privacy. No further details regarding the illness were immediately released.

Graham's passing concludes a Senate career spanning decades, during which he emerged as an influential voice on U.S. foreign policy, national security, and Middle East affairs.

His engagement with the Kurdistan Region extended across multiple U.S. administrations, and he frequently highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining strong relations with Kurdish authorities.

Among his most consistent priorities was support for the Peshmerga and Kurdish partners in the campaign against ISIS.

Graham repeatedly argued that Kurdish forces had played a decisive role in the international coalition's efforts against the extremist group and advocated continued U.S. support for Kurdish security institutions.

That commitment continued into the final year of his life.

In January 2026, Graham joined Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act, legislation aimed at protecting Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Announcing the proposal on X, Graham said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose ranks include a large Kurdish component, had borne much of the burden in defeating ISIS during President Donald Trump's first administration. He argued that attacks on Kurdish forces threatened both regional stability and U.S. credibility with its allies.

The bill proposed sanctions targeting Syrian government officials, financial institutions, and foreign individuals or entities accused of providing military or financial support to the Syrian government.

Over the years, Graham met senior Kurdish officials on numerous occasions and publicly supported initiatives designed to deepen political, security, and economic cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

Those positions earned him enduring respect among Kurdish leaders, who viewed him as a reliable advocate during periods of regional uncertainty.

Prime Minister Barzani's tribute places that legacy at the forefront, highlighting Graham's longstanding friendship with the Kurdish people and his unwavering support for the Kurdistan Region.

As condolences continue to arrive from Kurdish officials, the senator is being remembered not only for his decades of public service but also for the lasting role he played in strengthening Kurdish-American relations.