The Washington Post: Iraqi PM Says Washington Visit to Focus on Investment, Stronger US Ties

Al-Zaidi said the end of the US-led Coalition mission in Iraq on Sept. 30 should mark the beginning of "a new phase of ambitious partnership" between Baghdad and Washington.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said his upcoming visit to Washington will focus on strengthening economic cooperation with the United States, attracting American investment, and advancing reforms aimed at improving security and the rule of law.

In an article published by The Washington Post on Sunday, al-Zaidi said his government has made progress in disarming armed groups and integrating some of their members into state institutions, while working to reinforce the state's monopoly on the use of force and improve public services.

Al-Zaidi said the end of the US-led Coalition mission in Iraq on Sept. 30 should mark the beginning of "a new phase of ambitious partnership" between Baghdad and Washington. During his visit, he plans to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss expanding cooperation in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, technology, and the digital economy.

The prime minister said Iraq is pursuing reforms to create a more attractive investment climate and restore international confidence, arguing that economic development depends on stability and the rule of law.

He also emphasized Iraq's role in promoting regional stability and said discussions in Washington would include advancing the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement, expanding cooperation in education and technology, and further developing Iraq's security capabilities.

Al-Zaidi concluded by saying Iraq seeks a future based on economic development and stronger international partnerships, describing the country as a sovereign state committed to cooperation rather than regional conflict.

Iraqi Prime Minister will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday for a week-long official visit, his first international trip since taking office in May. Invited by U.S. President Donald Trump, the highly anticipated White House summit aims to shift the U.S.-Iraq relationship from military crisis management to a long-term strategic and economic partnership.