SDF Commander Mourns Sen. Lindsey Graham, Hails His Support for Kurds

In a post on X, Abdi said he was "profoundly saddened" by Graham's passing, describing the senator's service, principled leadership, steadfast support for the Kurds, and advocacy for "a peaceful and just Syria" as a legacy that "will be etched in history."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, praising his longstanding support for the Kurdish people and efforts to promote peace in Syria.

In a post on X, Abdi said he was "profoundly saddened" by Graham's passing, describing the senator's service, principled leadership, steadfast support for the Kurds, and advocacy for "a peaceful and just Syria" as a legacy that "will be etched in history." He extended condolences to Graham's family and loved ones, adding, "May he rest in eternal peace."

Graham died Saturday night at the age of 71 following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness." Emergency medical personnel reportedly responded to a cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill residence in Washington, D.C., shortly before his death.

Throughout his Senate career, Graham was regarded by many Kurdish leaders as one of the strongest advocates for Kurdish interests in Washington. Most recently, he co-introduced the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act (S.3740) alongside Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The legislation was drafted in response to military offensives against the Kurdish people and the Kurdish-led SDF in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). The bill proposes sanctions on Syrian government officials, state financial institutions, and foreign entities that provide military support to operations targeting Kurdish forces.

The legislation remains pending in the U.S. Congress. Following Graham's death, Kurdish leaders across the region paid tribute to the late senator, describing him as one of their most steadfast legislative allies. Supporters of the bill are expected to continue efforts to advance the measure in Congress.