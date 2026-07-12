Iran Says Over 10 Projectiles Hit Qeshm Island as U.S.-Iran Hostilities Escalate

Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told the IRNA state news agency that between 10 and 11 "enemy projectiles" had hit the island since Sunday afternoon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – More than 10 projectiles struck Iran's Gulf Island of Qeshm in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington intensified following major U.S. military strikes overnight.

Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told the IRNA state news agency that between 10 and 11 "enemy projectiles" had hit the island since Sunday afternoon. He said all of the targets were military sites and that no casualties had been reported.

In a separate incident, IRNA reported that one employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran was killed and two others were injured following what it described as an enemy attack on Farur in Bandar Lengeh, in the southern province of Hormozgan. The employee was reportedly carrying out maintenance duties at the time of the strike.

The reported attacks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had carried out heavy strikes against Iran overnight in response to Tehran's latest attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night," Trump told CNN in a telephone interview, adding that Washington and Tehran had been close to reaching an agreement before Iran allegedly launched a drone attack on a commercial vessel.

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had struck around 140 Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions launched by aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. The U.S. military said the operation targeted missile and drone launch sites, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance systems used to threaten international shipping.

The strikes marked the third round of U.S. military action against Iran within the past week, underscoring a sharp escalation in the conflict and raising concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime oil transit routes.