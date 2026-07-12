UN Chief Urges U.S., Iran to Halt Fighting, Resume Talks as Conflict Escalates

"The attacks must stop," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, noting Guterres' concern over both the U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on U.S. allies in the Gulf.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on the United States and Iran to end their latest outbreak of fighting and return to negotiations, as the conflict intensified following major U.S. strikes on Iranian military targets.

"The attacks must stop," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, noting Guterres' concern over both the U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on U.S. allies in the Gulf.

The appeal came after Iran reported fresh attacks on Qeshm Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to the IRNA state news agency, between 10 and 11 projectiles struck the island on Sunday afternoon, hitting military sites. Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, said there were no casualties.

IRNA also reported that one employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran was killed and two others were wounded in an attack on Farur in Hormozgan province while the employee was carrying out maintenance work.

The reported strikes followed overnight U.S. military operations against Iran. President Donald Trump said Washington had "hit them very hard" in response to what he described as Iran's latest attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two sides had been close to reaching an agreement before the alleged drone attack.

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck around 140 Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions launched from aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. The military said the operation targeted missile and drone launch sites, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance systems used to threaten international shipping.

The operation marked the third round of U.S. strikes against Iran within a week, signaling a sharp escalation in hostilities and raising renewed concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route.