Government Spokesman: Iraq Does Not Interfere in Other Countries' Internal Affairs

Iraqi Government spokesperson says PM Ali al-Zaidi's visit to Washington marks a new phase in Iraq-US economic relations, focused on investment, energy, and financial cooperation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's government said Tuesday that Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi's official visit to Washington represents the beginning of a new phase in relations with the United States, centered on economic cooperation, investment, and financial partnerships, while reaffirming Baghdad's policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Speaking to Al Iraqiya News on Tuesday, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi outlined the agenda of al-Zaidi's visit, describing the prime minister's meeting with US President Donald Trump as "highly positive."

Al-Aboudi said the visit lays the foundation for a new economic chapter in Iraq-US relations, emphasizing that bilateral cooperation is evolving beyond its traditional security framework.

He said Prime Minister al-Zaidi's schedule includes meetings with members of Congress, officials at the US Treasury Department, and several American financial institutions, alongside his discussions with President Trump.

According to al-Aboudi, the two countries are increasingly focusing on investment, energy, and financial cooperation, reflecting what he described as a transformation in the nature of the partnership between Baghdad and Washington.

He added that the Iraqi delegation has a clear economic agenda aimed at stimulating economic activity and securing Iraq's oil exports by creating greater opportunities for development and investment.

Al-Aboudi reiterated Baghdad's foreign policy principles, saying Iraq remains committed to staying out of regional rivalries.

"Iraq remains outside the axes of conflict and does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country," he said. "The government works on the basis of this firm principle to protect the interests of the Iraqi people, particularly as the economy represents the country's greatest priority today."

The government spokesperson also said the presence of US troops in Iraq is scheduled to end on September 30, adding that the date will mark the beginning of a new stage focused on long-term economic cooperation.

He said the next phase aims to establish a stable environment for investors and strengthen sustainable economic partnerships between Iraq and the United States.

Providing further details, al-Aboudi said the visit began with the meeting between Prime Minister al-Zaidi and President Trump, followed by talks at the Pentagon. Upcoming meetings include visits to the US Congress, the Treasury Department, and federal financial institutions.

He added that coordination between the Central Bank of Iraq and US financial institutions is expected in the coming hours, concluding with the signing of several agreements intended to benefit Iraq's banking and financial sectors.

Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on July 13, 2026, leading a high-level Iraqi government delegation.

According to a statement from al-Zaidi's office, the visit is intended to deepen Iraq-US relations and transform them into an effective development partnership that serves the interests of both countries.

The statement added that attracting American investment and expanding the role of US companies in implementing major infrastructure projects in Iraq are among the visit's principal objectives. The Iraqi government also aims to bring American technology and investment into the country to modernize public service and infrastructure projects.

Iraqi officials say the Washington visit reflects Baghdad's strategy of strengthening long-term economic cooperation with the United States while maintaining a foreign policy based on non-interference and protecting Iraq's national interests.