Kurdistan Region Introduces New Worker Protection Measure for Private Sector Employees

A new directive obliges private-sector companies to send a representative with injured employees—particularly foreign workers—to ensure they receive medical assistance and language support throughout their treatment.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Labor and Social Security has introduced a new measure aimed at strengthening protections for private-sector workers, requiring companies to assign a representative to accompany employees to hospital whenever they suffer a workplace injury or medical emergency.

The directive is intended to ensure injured workers receive appropriate support during treatment, with particular attention given to foreign employees who may not speak Kurdish and could face communication difficulties with medical staff.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Ardalan Kazniyi, Head of Labor Inspection at the General Directorate of Labor and Social Security, said the decision followed complaints and observations submitted by workers.

Under the new measure, private companies must send a representative to accompany an injured employee to hospital and remain with the worker until they recover, rather than leaving them to navigate the process alone.

Kazniyi explained that current labor regulations rely primarily on legislation dating back to 1971 and 1987, which do not explicitly specify penalties for companies that fail to comply with the new requirement.

Instead, courts have discretionary authority to determine appropriate sanctions against violators.

Workers who believe their rights have been breached can pursue legal action, while the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs provides lawyers free of charge to represent workers and defend their rights, he added.

Kazniyi also stressed the need for the Kurdistan Parliament to resume work on updating labor legislation, saying draft amendments are ready for approval and designed to better reflect the realities of today's labor market.

According to Kazniyi, approximately 30,000 foreign workers are currently registered under the Kurdistan Region's social security system, ensuring their legal rights and benefits are protected.

He added that around 17,000 domestic workers remain outside the social security system, while any individual working without an official permit is classified as engaging in illegal employment, commonly referred to as "black labor."

Official figures show that nearly 320,000 workers are registered with the Kurdistan Region's social security system, with more than 1,000 workers having already retired.

Workers in the Kurdistan Region are protected under the Workers' Pension and Social Security Law No. 39 of 1971, which guarantees several key benefits, including:

- Eligibility for a pension after 30 years of service and reaching the legal retirement age of 55, or as otherwise provided by law.

- Full compensation and medical care for employees injured while performing their duties, with costs covered by the employer.

- A legal obligation for employers to contribute 17% of each worker's monthly salary to the Social Security Directorate.

- Comprehensive social security coverage, including disability, old-age, and death benefits for workers and their families.