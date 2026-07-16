Zakho Prepares Third Phase of Landmark Corniche Project

The next phase of Zakho's flagship waterfront development will extend the Khabur River promenade, further strengthening the city's transformation into one of the Kurdistan Region's fastest-growing tourism destinations

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Zakho Independent Administration has begun technical preparations for the third phase of its flagship Zakho Corniche project, with the new section expected to officially open to visitors on Sept. 20, further expanding one of the Kurdistan Region's most ambitious tourism developments.

The Corniche has become a cornerstone of Zakho's urban transformation, attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors following the completion of its first two phases.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Younis Mohammed, Mayor of Zakho, said construction on the third phase will begin soon, with the inauguration planned to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration.

According to Mohammed, the new phase will require the removal of approximately 30 homes located along the project's route. He stressed that all affected property owners will receive full compensation in accordance with judicial rulings and legal procedures to protect their rights.

The long-term vision is to transform the entire stretch of the Khabur River into a continuous recreational waterfront extending from the historic Delal Bridge to Khani Bridge at the edge of Zakho's old market, creating an integrated public space designed to attract tourists while supporting the local economy.

The first phase of the Corniche covered 1.5 kilometers along both banks of the Khabur River at a cost of 11.5 billion Iraqi dinars.

The development included the construction of a 73-meter-long, 3.5-meter-high water barrier capable of storing 250,000 cubic meters of water, while 70 percent of the project area was dedicated to parks, gardens, and landscaped green spaces.

The second phase extended the riverside development by an additional three kilometers with an investment of 6 billion Iraqi dinars, allocating half of the project's total area to green spaces.

The Corniche has become one of Zakho's defining landmarks, combining modern urban design with the city's historic character. Visitors can walk along the riverside while enjoying views of the iconic Delal Bridge, one of the Kurdistan Region's best-known historical monuments.

The project forms part of a broader development strategy launched after Zakho became an independent administration in September 2021, with the Kurdistan Regional Government investing heavily in infrastructure, tourism, and public services.

Earlier phases of the Corniche have already contributed to a significant rise in visitor numbers, with officials previously reporting tourism growth of 30–40 percent and projecting that tourist arrivals could double following the project's continued expansion.