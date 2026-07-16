Syria Says It Foiled Arms Smuggling Attempt from Iraq Intended for Hezbollah

Syrian authorities said the weapons cache, seized near the Iraqi border, was allegedly intended to transit through Syria before reaching Lebanon for Hezbollah

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian authorities announced on Thursday that they had foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of weapons and missiles across the country's border with Iraq, saying preliminary investigations indicate the cargo was intended to pass through Syrian territory before reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, citing a security source, the shipment was intercepted by Syrian security authorities while it was being brought across the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The source said the seized cargo included advanced weapons and missiles, adding that initial investigations suggest its final destination was Lebanon, where it was allegedly intended for Hezbollah.

The security source did not disclose the exact location where the shipment was intercepted or provide technical details about the type or quantity of weapons involved.

Authorities also did not announce any arrests or identify those allegedly responsible for the smuggling operation, saying investigations remain underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The interception comes as Syrian authorities continue tightening security measures along the country's border crossings amid heightened regional tensions and the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Officials have expressed growing concern over the movement of cross-border weapons during the current regional escalation.

In recent months, Syrian authorities have announced several operations targeting alleged weapons smuggling networks along the country's borders.

According to official statements from Damascus and Beirut, Syria and Lebanon have also intensified bilateral security coordination aimed at strengthening border controls and combating illegal smuggling activities.

Hezbollah had not issued any official statement on the Syrian announcement at the time of publication.

Syrian authorities have not released additional information regarding the route of the shipment or any regional actors allegedly linked to the operation.

The seizure is among the most significant publicly announced anti-smuggling operations since the formation of Syria's new administration, with officials reiterating their commitment to preventing Syrian territory from being used as a transit route for weapons or activities they say could threaten the security and stability of neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that Iraqi authorities had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and missiles across the Iraqi border into Syrian territory.

The statement added that, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, a high-level committee comprising relevant authorities and specialists has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

It further stressed that coordination is underway with the Syrian side to verify all details related to the operation and hold those responsible accountable. These measures aim to ensure the security and stability of the shared border and prevent any attempts to undermine Iraq's national security.

Updated at 16:56 by adding Iraq's Security Media Cell statement...