Kurdistan24 Exclusive: State Department Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks on Erbil

The US State Department told Kurdistan24 it strongly condemns Iran's attacks on Erbil, calling them a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States has strongly condemned Iran's recent missile and drone attacks on Erbil, calling them a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming its support for protecting the country's security.

In an exclusive response to Kurdistan24 on Friday, a spokesperson for the US Department of State denounced the latest attacks targeting Erbil and Sulaimani, describing them as unacceptable.

"We strongly condemn Iran's outrageous attacks on Erbil," the spokesperson told Kurdistan24.

The State Department stressed that such military actions represent "a clear and blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In the same response, the State Department reiterated Washington's support for the Iraqi federal government and Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi.

"We stand with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and support all of his efforts to protect the Iraqi people," the spokesperson said.

The remarks come as the Kurdistan Region has faced a new wave of drone and missile attacks, raising security concerns and affecting stability across the region.

KRG condemns attacks and urges action

Separately, the KRG Council of Ministers strongly condemned what it described as Iran's "unjustified attacks" against the Kurdistan Region.

"We condemn the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan Region," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

The KRG warned that continued attacks "will undermine the stability of the entire region" and called on Iran to immediately halt its military operations.

The Council of Ministers also urged the Iraqi federal government and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities by taking serious measures to stop what it described as repeated violations of the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement followed a similar condemnation issued earlier Friday by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, which described the latest attacks as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

Earlier on Friday, the Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) announced that Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive drones over Erbil between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., reporting no casualties.

The incident marked the second such interception in three days. On Wednesday night, Coalition forces also shot down eight explosive drones over Erbil between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., with authorities likewise reporting no casualties and confirming that the security situation in the Kurdistan Region's capital remained stable.

The coordinated condemnations from Washington and Erbil underscore growing concern over the latest attacks and renewed calls to safeguard Iraq's sovereignty and preserve stability across the Kurdistan Region and the wider Middle East.