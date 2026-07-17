Former Iranian President Khatami Calls for Peace Talks and an End to War

The former Iranian president urged support for negotiations, saying peace serves Iran's national interests and should become a national priority

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami has called for renewed support for negotiations and efforts to achieve peace, saying the majority of the Iranian people want an end to war and rising tensions, while urging the country's leaders to prioritize national interests over political divisions.

Speaking during a meeting with his advisers on Friday, Khatami, who leads Iran's reformist movement, stressed that pursuing peace is fully consistent with Iran's values and national interests.

Khatami said, "Peace is not betrayal," adding that seeking a peaceful resolution does not contradict the path of Imam Hussein.

He argued that most Iranians hope to see an end to war, conflict, and escalating tensions, and want the country to move toward a period of greater stability.

During the meeting, Khatami called for broad support for the negotiation process and efforts aimed at achieving "peace" that serves Iran's national interests.

He said removing the "shadow of war" from the country should become a national priority.

The former president also emphasized the importance of fully supporting signed agreements, honoring commitments, and assisting negotiating teams in their efforts.

Khatami urged political figures, intellectuals, media organizations, and civil society groups to play an active role in advancing the negotiation process.

He further called on state institutions to place the country's national interests above political disagreements and to safeguard what he described as an opportunity to achieve stability and reduce tensions.

Khatami's appeal comes as tensions between Iran, U.S., and Israel continue to escalate.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel has identified two scenarios under which it could launch direct military operations against Iran. According to the report, Israel would intervene if Iran directly attacks Israeli territory or if it receives a formal request from the United States to participate in military operations.

The report said Israeli officials are closely monitoring the growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran, while current assessments suggest Iran is not seeking to draw Israel and its military into its ongoing conflict with US forces.

The developments come as the United States has expanded its military campaign against Iran, with Israeli media reporting that Washington has informed Tel Aviv of plans to target Iranian energy infrastructure in addition to military sites that have already been struck.

According to the report, the Israeli military remains prepared for all scenarios despite assessments that Iran is currently seeking to avoid opening a direct front with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously warned that any attack against Israel would be met with an even stronger response.

The renewed tensions follow months of escalating military confrontation. On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a 12-day military campaign against Iran. Later, on Feb. 28, 2026, Israel and the United States carried out strikes inside Iran that, according to the information provided, killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior Iranian military and political officials.

Iran subsequently responded with ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US interests in Gulf countries. Although a temporary ceasefire was reached in April, tensions resurfaced in June and July 2026, while international efforts to prevent a broader regional war continue.