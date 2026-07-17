United Arab Emirates Backs Kurdistan Region, Condemns Iranian Attacks

The UAE has strongly condemned Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan Region, describing them as a blatant violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates on Friday strongly condemned Iran's attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, describing them as a clear violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty and a direct threat to security and stability.

In a statement issued on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly condemns" the Iranian attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry described the strikes as "a blatant and clear violation" of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, warning that such actions pose a direct threat to security and stability.

The ministry also expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, reaffirming its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security, preserving stability, and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement underscores the UAE's backing for efforts to maintain stability while rejecting actions that violate Iraq's sovereignty.