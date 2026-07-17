Al-Zaidi: Iraq Will Eliminate the Need for Imported Gas Through Domestic Production

Iraqi prime minister told ExxonMobil executives that Baghdad is accelerating efforts to capture domestic gas, strengthen refining capacity, and attract new investment in the country's energy sector.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi said on Friday that his government is intensifying efforts to end Iraq's reliance on imported natural gas by expanding domestic gas production and directing locally captured gas to power generation.

Speaking during a meeting in Houston, United States, on Friday, al-Zaidi met with Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil, alongside members of the company's executive leadership. Iraq's ministers of oil and electricity, as well as several government advisers, also attended the meeting.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, al-Zaidi reaffirmed his government's commitment to expanding Iraq's oil production and export capacity while increasing the country's refining capabilities.

He said the government aims to capture associated gas and utilize it to supply power generation plants, eliminating Iraq's need to import natural gas.

"Our goal is to collect this gas and use it in power stations so Iraq will no longer need imported gas," al-Zaidi said.

The prime minister also highlighted Iraq's energy potential, saying the country possesses the world's second-largest energy reserves.

He stressed that Iraq is prepared to provide all necessary facilities and support for investors seeking opportunities in the oil, gas, and industrial sectors.

Al-Zaidi further unveiled plans to establish an "Energy City" in Basra as part of broader efforts to expand Iraq's industrial sector.

He also emphasized that Iraq's security situation is stable, arguing that media coverage often presents an inaccurate picture of conditions in the country.

For his part, Darren Woods said Iraq's oil sector offers significant investment opportunities and expressed ExxonMobil's interest in expanding cooperation with the country.

He noted that the company is particularly interested in collaborating on projects aimed at reducing environmental pollution and deploying advanced technologies across Iraq's energy industry.