Prime Minister Barzani Urges Swift Formation of New KRG Cabinet, Warns Against Targeting Kurdistan Region

Masrour Barzani inaugurates major drinking water project, calls on political parties to reopen parliament and put public interest first

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday called on political parties to expedite the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) next cabinet and reopen parliament, stressing that the Kurdistan Region should not become a target amid escalating regional instability because it poses no threat to any party.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Balinda–Barzan potable water project, Barzani also highlighted the importance of environmental protection, regional stability, and constructive relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The newly inaugurated project will provide clean drinking water to 53 villages across the districts of Mergasor, Khalifan, and Akre, making it one of the KRG's largest recent infrastructure investments aimed at improving public services in rural communities.

Barzani said the project's foundation stone had been laid in 2013, but construction was delayed by the Kurdistan Region's financial crisis, the war against ISIS, and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Work resumed in 2022, allowing the project to be completed successfully.

He added that the KRG has launched several similar projects to expand access to clean drinking water across the region and urged residents to use water responsibly and avoid waste.

The prime minister also praised the long-standing environmental traditions of the Barzan area, particularly its commitment to wildlife protection and preserving nature, expressing hope that such practices would become a model for the rest of the Kurdistan Region.

Addressing the security situation in the Middle East, Barzani said he hoped the Kurdistan Region would remain outside the region's ongoing conflicts.

"The Kurdistan Region is not a threat to any party, and therefore it should not be targeted under any pretext," he said.

On relations with Baghdad, Barzani reaffirmed the KRG's support for the Iraqi federal government led by Prime Minister Ali Zaidi. He called on Baghdad to implement the Iraqi Constitution without discrimination and ensure the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region are fully respected, saying such steps would contribute to greater stability across Iraq.

Turning to domestic politics, Barzani expressed concern over the continued delay in reopening the Kurdistan Parliament and forming the new KRG cabinet.

He urged political parties to respect the will of voters by returning to parliament as soon as possible and completing the government formation process.

Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had respected the election results and remained ready to move forward, calling on other political forces to place the public interest above partisan considerations and avoid turning parliament into what he described as a political hostage.

The project is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader strategy to modernize public infrastructure and diversify investment beyond the oil sector. Over recent years, the KRG has prioritized expanding water networks, electricity, roads, healthcare, and education facilities despite prolonged financial challenges, arguing that sustained infrastructure development is essential for improving public services, supporting economic growth, and encouraging investment across the Kurdistan Region.

Transcript of the Speech by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. It is a great pleasure to be here with you today to inaugurate a vital infrastructure initiative: the water project serving 53 villages in the Barzan area. Several villages in the Barozhya and Nzarya areas, as well as communities within the Zebari and Surchi regions, will also benefit from this development. This is a highly strategic water project, reflecting the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing commitment to delivering essential public services to all areas and regions of the Kurdistan Region, without discrimination. I am deeply gratified to see this project come to fruition and to officially inaugurate it today. I am profoundly pleased to see so many commanders and heroes of our nation gathered here today. I am well aware that the progress we have achieved in Kurdistan, and the hand of prosperity that is reaching every corner of our region, is a direct result of your struggle and the sacrifices of our martyrs. Therefore, before anything else, I want to express my deepest gratitude and commend you for securing this opportunity for us all. The Balnda-Barzan water project was originally approved in 2013. However, a series of severe challenges—including the financial crisis, the war against ISIS, and the COVID-19 pandemic—prevented its timely execution. In 2022, the decision was made to resume work. The company ‘ARGE’ played a role in executing a large portion of this project, but again, due to certain circumstances, it could not be fully completed. Subsequently, the company ‘GEG’ was tasked with continuing, executing, and finalizing the project. I commend both companies, especially GEG, noting with great pride that all the engineers, specialists, and personnel who worked on this project were local talents. It is a source of immense pride that they completed this project in such a short timeframe. God willing, they will continue to succeed, and our Kurdistan will grow more prosperous day by day. Water is the fundamental source of life, and we must all ensure it is not wasted. This region is renowned for its dedication to environmental conservation. I am delighted to see that this area, particularly the Barzan region, has become a pioneer in environmental protection—a place where people do not litter on the streets or pollute their surroundings. I hope this beautiful culture continues to thrive. Environmental conservation goes beyond merely keeping our surroundings clean; it encompasses the protection of our trees, forests, and wildlife. This is a cultural heritage passed down from our ancestors, and I hope we all remain committed to it, honoring the guidance they left us by respecting our environment and protecting it as we would our own homes. I commend the successful implementation of this project, and it is my hope that such initiatives will reach every part of Kurdistan. Indeed, several similar and even larger projects have been executed across the region, including the emergency water supply project for both the right and left sides of Erbil, as well as various other areas. These water infrastructure projects aim to ensure water security throughout the Kurdistan Region; some have already been completed, while others are scheduled for implementation. We will persist with these projects and strive, to the best of our ability, to deliver public services to all parts of the Kurdistan Region. It is fitting here to express my sincere gratitude to the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Awni, the Directorate of Water and Sewerage, all relevant administrative bodies, and the Mayor of Mergasor for their participation and support in this endeavor. I also want to specially commend my dear brother, Mela Mustafa, who diligently followed up on the execution of this project, demonstrating a deep commitment to ensuring that public services reach the people without distinction. I thank you all for making this project a success. God willing, many more projects will follow. I would like to take this opportunity to address the international and Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape, as well as our relations with Baghdad and the internal situation within the Kurdistan Region. As is evident, regional tensions in the Middle East persist. Tragically, we have often suffered the consequences, despite having no part in the conflicts and frictions currently gripping the region. We reiterate once again that the Kurdistan Region is not a party to these tensions, and we refuse to be drawn into the conflicts and wars ravaging this area. It is our earnest hope that peace and stability will be restored, and that the violence and bloodshed will come to an end. Just as every nation demands that others do not pose a threat to their national security, we make the exact same demand. We do not want the Kurdistan Region to be threatened by anyone. I hope that the chaos, killings, arrests, threats, and the continuous, unjustified bombardments and attacks on the Kurdistan Region will cease. War and bloodshed bring no good to anyone, and expanding this conflict will ultimately harm all parties involved. Therefore, we condemn these ongoing attacks on the Kurdistan Region and the broader area, hoping they will end so that peace and stability can return to all the peoples of this region and the Middle East. Our relations with Baghdad are currently at a very positive stage. Particularly since the formation of the new government in Baghdad, the KRG has consistently supported the new [Iraqi] Prime Minister, His Excellency Ali Zaidi. We will continue to support him in implementing the Constitution and improving Erbil-Baghdad relations. Our consistent demand has been for Baghdad to implement the Constitution without discrimination, ensuring that the people of Kurdistan, like all citizens of Iraq, can enjoy their constitutional rights equally and without prejudice. We highly commend the recent campaign launched by the Prime Minister to combat and eradicate corruption. The Kurdistan Regional Government has been a primary partner in backing, supporting, and assisting the Prime Minister in executing this arduous task, and I wish him every success. It is our hope that Iraq’s economic, political, and security conditions will improve day by day, and naturally, the Kurdistan Region will play a fundamental role in facilitating these solutions. We hope that the rights of the Kurdistan Region will be fully honored and that the historical practices of discriminating between the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi provinces will become a thing of the past. Our request to the Prime Minister and the new cabinet is simple: implement the Constitution exactly as it is written. On the domestic front, I have repeatedly called upon all political parties to step forward and prioritize the interests of our nation and our region—our shared experience and achievements—above personal or partisan interests. It has been several months since the elections were held in the Kurdistan Region, yet, regrettably, a government has not yet been formed. Despite the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) commitment to fulfilling its duty, respecting the voters' voices, working to reactivate the parliament, and ultimately forming a government, there have unfortunately been deliberate obstructions. The parliament remains inactive, the government remains unformed, and the primary victims of this delay are the citizens. Once again, we direct our call to all political parties: if you are truly honest and care for the people of Kurdistan, please come forward and reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament, which belongs to the people. The parliament must not be held hostage by anyone for personal gain, nor should it be used as a tool to prevent us from serving the public and forming the Kurdistan Regional Government. The KDP remains committed to respecting the voice of the Kurdish people. We are ready, and we extend a hand of friendship to all political factions, urging them—especially in this delicate and sensitive period—to join us in reactivating the parliament and serving their constituents. We are fully prepared to place the interests of our people, our nation, and our homeland above any personal interests. It is my sincere hope that this message reaches everyone and that they respond to it positively. Once again, I commend all of you. Although we have faced and overcome crisis after crisis in recent years, none of these challenges have deterred us from executing our projects and moving forward. Our constant response to overcoming crises—and our answer to our detractors—has always been through building and delivering projects. This initiative stands as a testament to that resolve. Congratulations once again to all of you and to all the people of Kurdistan. May you always stand tall and proud, and may our Kurdistan remain ever prosperous. Water supply projects have become a key pillar of that strategy as the government seeks to strengthen water security, particularly in rural and mountainous areas affected by population growth and climate-related pressures.

Transcription of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister's address at the ceremony were added to the report by Kamaran Aziz, on Sunday, Jul. 19, 2026, at 02:33pm.