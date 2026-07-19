Kurdistan Exports Onions Internationally for First Time, Marking Agricultural Milestone

The first international shipment of 3,000 tons of Kurdistan-grown onions to Türkiye underscores the Region's broader strategy to expand agricultural exports, strengthen farmers' access to new markets, and diversify the economy.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region has recorded a significant milestone in its agricultural development with the launch of its first international export of locally grown onions, a move officials say reflects expanding opportunities for Kurdish farmers and the growing competitiveness of the Region's agricultural sector.

The shipment, comprising 3,000 tons of onions produced in Bardarash, Duhok Governorate, is destined for Türkiye and is being facilitated by Zangenan Company.

While the export itself marks a first for the Region, officials view it as part of a broader effort to transform agriculture into a stronger contributor to economic growth by connecting local producers with markets beyond Iraq's borders.

Rather than representing a single commercial transaction, the shipment illustrates the objectives of the Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative (KAEI), a Kurdistan Regional Government strategy aimed at expanding domestic, regional and international market access for locally produced crops.

Through the initiative, the government seeks to strengthen agricultural production, encourage private-sector participation, improve farmers' incomes and increase non-oil exports as part of the Region's wider economic diversification agenda.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Ahmed Jamil, Director General of Agriculture for Duhok Governorate, said, "This initiative is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader commitment to finding global markets for local farmers."

He added that "the export process continues with the direct support of the government," underscoring official efforts to help agricultural producers reach buyers outside the domestic market.

Jamil confirmed that "the Zangenan Company, based in the town of Bardarash, is scheduled to facilitate the shipment of 3,000 tons of the region's onion harvest to Türkiye today."

The shipment highlights the agricultural importance of Bardarash, one of the Kurdistan Region's most productive farming areas.

Located in Duhok Governorate, the district has become a major source of onions, potatoes and wheat, contributing substantially to regional food production and supporting thousands of farming families whose livelihoods depend on successful harvests.

As production has increased in recent years, officials have placed greater emphasis on expanding access to external markets capable of absorbing larger volumes of locally grown produce.

That strategy is intended not only to strengthen farmers' incomes but also to encourage continued investment in modern cultivation practices, quality standards and agricultural infrastructure.

According to Jamil, the latest export represents an important step in that direction.

"This step will significantly drive agricultural development, provide vital support to farmers, and secure international market access while proving the high quality of the Region's crops," he told Kurdistan24.

He also expressed optimism that the shipment would become the foundation for broader regional trade.

"This initial shipment will pave the way for additional exports of Kurdish onions to Türkiye and other neighboring countries in the future," Jamil said.

The export builds on a series of recent achievements that have gradually expanded the international presence of Kurdistan-produced agricultural goods.

Products including pomegranates, apples, honey and potatoes have already reached regional and Gulf markets, demonstrating an increasing ability among local producers to meet commercial demand beyond the Kurdistan Region.

Officials see these developments as evidence that agriculture is becoming an increasingly important component of efforts to diversify the economy beyond traditional sources of revenue.

By creating stronger links between producers and international buyers, the Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative seeks to establish sustainable agricultural value chains that benefit farmers while strengthening the Region's export economy.

Expanding overseas market access also provides incentives for producers to maintain high production standards, improve competitiveness and invest in long-term productivity.

For rural communities, broader export opportunities can contribute to more stable incomes, encourage agricultural investment and reinforce farming as a viable economic sector.

Although the departure of 3,000 tons of onions to Türkiye represents a historic first, officials describe it as the beginning of a longer-term process.

As additional export destinations become available through the Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative, the government hopes the success of this shipment will encourage further growth across the agricultural sector, allowing more Kurdistan-grown products to establish a lasting presence in regional and international markets.