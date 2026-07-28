Duhok Exports 120,000 Tons of Agricultural Produce Across Iraq

Backed by the Kurdistan Regional Government's agricultural strategy, Duhok's growing farm output is strengthening local livelihoods while expanding into markets across Iraq and beyond.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Duhok Province has exported nearly 120,000 tons of agricultural produce to central and southern Iraq this year, reflecting the growing success of the Kurdistan Regional Government's strategy to diversify sources of income and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The expansion has enabled locally grown crops to reach markets across Iraq while creating new opportunities for exports to regional and international destinations.

Inside one of Duhok's modern cold-storage facilities, farmer Ibrahim Majid is sorting and preparing his annual harvest of around 500 tons of high-quality potatoes for shipment to Iraqi markets.

"We have worked in this field for many years, and our produce is continuously sent to Baghdad and Basra. I can say it reaches all Iraqi provinces," Majid told Kurdistan24.

"We supply a high-quality product, and because demand is so strong, our entire harvest is successfully sold and marketed."

Official figures show that nearly 120,000 tons of various agricultural products grown by Duhok farmers have been transported to other Iraqi provinces this year, highlighting increased production driven by government support.

Ahmed Jamil, Director General of Agriculture in Duhok Province, said creating reliable marketing channels remains one of the government's top priorities.

"There has been a noticeable increase in farmers' production, and for that reason we are making every effort, with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government, to secure markets for this output," Jamil told Kurdistan24.

"Central and southern Iraqi provinces are our primary market. According to our official data, around 120,000 tons of various crops have been shipped so far after undergoing inspection and quality control. This provides significant support and economic stability for our farmers."

The agricultural success in Duhok has also benefited local markets, where consumers now enjoy a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables known for their high quality and distinctive taste.

The growth reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government's program to expand marketing opportunities and facilitate the export of surplus agricultural production, allowing Duhok's produce to reach markets across Iraq as well as regional and international destinations.