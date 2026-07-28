Iraq, Türkiye Pledge Deeper Economic and Security Partnership After Ankara Talks

Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi and Türkiye’s President Erdogan pledged closer coordination on water, energy, trade and counterterrorism during an official visit to the Turkish capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held a broad round of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, with the two governments agreeing to deepen cooperation on investment, water management, security coordination and a major regional transport corridor, according to a joint statement issued by Baghdad and Ankara.

Zaidi traveled to Türkiye on Tuesday, at Erdogan's official invitation, leading a high-level delegation that included senior political, security and economic officials.

The visit marked one of the Iraqi premier's most substantial engagements abroad since taking office earlier this year.

The two leaders held what the joint statement described as comprehensive talks covering bilateral relations, regional developments and international issues of shared concern.

The discussions, held in what officials called a friendly atmosphere marked by mutual trust and good neighborliness, concluded with both sides affirming their intent to continue building on the relationship.

Erdogan congratulated Zaidi on taking office and on the formation of his government, wishing him success in achieving security, stability and prosperity in Iraq.

Al-Zaidi, in turn, thanked Erdogan for the invitation and the reception he received, according to the statement.

Both governments expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations and committed to further developing them across multiple fields through regular contacts within existing bilateral mechanisms.

They underscored the importance of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, a joint planning group, and standing joint committees established to provide an institutional framework for the relationship's long-term development.

The two sides agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in Baghdad, with a date to be set later.

Iraq and Türkiye also agreed to strengthen the legal foundation of their partnership by completing pending ratification procedures on existing agreements and signing new documents in areas offering further potential for cooperation, while working to activate joint committees more actively.

On security, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of preserving the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of regional states as a contribution to broader stability.

Erdogan expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government's support of Türkiye's efforts toward becoming free of terrorism, and the two leaders discussed joint measures on counterterrorism, with particular attention to armed groups that threaten the security of both countries.

The Iraqi side stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation and joint security coordination in eliminating cross-border threats in a way that preserves the sovereignty of both neighboring countries and serves regional stability.

The talks also addressed translating the two countries' shared political will into concrete outcomes across water, energy, trade, agriculture, regional connectivity, transport, defense industries, investment and education.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening energy and transport links through the Development Road project, a transit corridor both governments described as central to regional stability and prosperity.

They affirmed a joint commitment to implementing the project as soon as possible and expressed intent to conclude a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement to bolster energy security in both countries.

Iraq and Türkiye expressed satisfaction over the convergence of their positions on current regional developments and agreed to maintain close coordination going forward, particularly regarding developments in the Palestinian issue.

Both sides also affirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with Syria by supporting its unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and by promoting inclusive governance there as a contribution to expanding security, stability and prosperity across the region.

The two governments agreed to mark the centennial of the establishment of Iraq-Türkiye diplomatic relations next year through a series of joint events and mutual visits.

Ahead of the Ankara meeting, Zaidi said on social media platform X that the trip was intended to address investment, water, the Development Road project and efforts to strengthen regional stability, alongside a number of economic and security matters he said would serve the common interests of both nations.

The visit followed Zaidi's first official meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month.

AL-Zaidi, a businessman with no prior political experience, emerged as a consensus candidate for the premiership after months of political deadlock following Iraq's parliamentary elections and was formally designated prime minister in April.

Trump had described the appointment as the beginning of a new chapter in U.S.-Iraq relations built on prosperity, stability and success, and had taken an unusually direct role in Iraq's government formation process, including public opposition to the candidacy of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

With agreements now in place on energy, security coordination and the Development Road corridor, Baghdad and Ankara head toward their next Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Baghdad, where officials are expected to translate Tuesday's commitments into formal timelines.