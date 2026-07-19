AUK Launches New Master's Program in Artificial Intelligence

The American University of Kurdistan expands its graduate offerings with a new AI program aimed at preparing students for careers in one of the world's fastest-growing technological fields.

2026-07-19 10:18

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) has launched a new Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program, marking a significant expansion of its graduate education portfolio as demand grows for advanced expertise in one of the world's fastest-evolving technological disciplines.

The new program comes as artificial intelligence continues to transform sectors including healthcare, security, manufacturing, scientific research, finance, and digital services, driving increased demand for professionals with advanced technical and analytical skills.

Against this backdrop, AUK's latest graduate offering reflects a broader effort to strengthen innovation, scientific research, and workforce development in the Kurdistan Region by preparing graduates for technology-driven careers that are becoming increasingly central to economic growth and digital transformation.

The inaugural cohort consists of 22 graduate students who have already begun applied research under the supervision of faculty specializing in artificial intelligence and computer science.

Rather than focusing exclusively on theoretical instruction, the curriculum emphasizes practical research and real-world applications across multiple sectors.

Among the projects underway, student Haval Ali is developing an intelligent imaging system designed to support security agencies and police by providing high-precision analysis of incidents and security-related data.

Another student, Binar Hakim, is applying artificial intelligence to the diagnosis of brain tumors, with the aim of assisting physicians through faster image analysis and improved diagnostic accuracy.

The projects demonstrate how artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into fields where faster data processing, improved analytical capabilities, and evidence-based decision-making can complement professional expertise.

According to Shamal al-Doski, Chair of AUK's Computer Science and Information Technology Department, the master's curriculum has been designed as an intensive 18-month program spanning four academic semesters.

"Within a period of just 18 months, spanned across four semesters, students will acquire all the necessary skills and expertise to become high-level specialists in the burgeoning AI sector," he said.

The program is intended to equip graduates with advanced technical knowledge, research capabilities, and practical experience for an international technology market that continues to evolve rapidly.

Established in 2014, the American University of Kurdistan has steadily expanded its academic programs and institutional capacity. As of Spring 2026, the university has graduated 583 students and currently enrolls 1,078 students across undergraduate and graduate programs.

AUK is also the only university in Kurdistan Region and Iraq pursuing U.S. institutional accreditation through the New England Commission for Higher Education (NECHE), the accrediting body for universities that include Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), underscoring the institution's efforts to align its academic standards with internationally recognized benchmarks.

The launch also aligns with broader efforts across the Kurdistan Region to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and scientific research as pillars of long-term economic development.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government has placed increasing emphasis on building an economy supported by technology, advanced manufacturing and research-based industries alongside its traditional sectors.

That strategy has been reflected in initiatives designed to encourage investment in innovation, create opportunities for young professionals and strengthen collaboration between universities, researchers and private industry.

Among those initiatives is the planned Science Park in Erbil, envisioned as a hub where researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and public institutions can collaborate on technology development and scientific innovation.

Read More: Kurdistan PM Barzani Lays Cornerstone for Landmark Science Park in Erbil

Government officials have also highlighted the importance of expanding advanced manufacturing, supporting technology startups and creating an environment where local talent can develop commercially viable ideas.

Read More: "Kurdistan Is Building Its Future With Its Own Hands," PM Barzani Says as He Lays Foundation Stone for Golden Technology 2

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly emphasized the role of innovation, entrepreneurship and youth development in the Kurdistan Region's long-term economic strategy.

His government has also pledged continued support for young innovators, technology exhibitions and research initiatives aimed at preparing a new generation for future industries while encouraging economic diversification beyond traditional sources of growth.

Read More: PM Barzani Pledges Full Support for Youth and Tech Innovators

Against that wider backdrop, AUK's new graduate program illustrates how higher education institutions are becoming increasingly integrated into the Region's broader development agenda.

Universities are not only educating students but also serving as centers for applied research that can contribute to healthcare, public services, security technologies and digital transformation.

For the 22 students beginning master's degree in artificial intelligence, the program represents the start of an academic journey.

More broadly, it signals a growing convergence between education, innovation policy and economic planning as the Region continues investing in the skills and research capacity needed to participate in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Summary The American University of Kurdistan has launched a Master's program in Artificial Intelligence, introducing advanced graduate training while supporting broader efforts to strengthen innovation, scientific research, digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct the statistics and details regarding student enrollment at the university. It has also been amended to clarify that the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) is not the first university in the Kurdistan Region to offer a master's degree in Artificial Intelligence. Updated on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 12:52 p.m.