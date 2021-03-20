In unprecedented project, "Rojhalat" supplies the Kurdish library with 100 books

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Rojhalat Publishing House in Erbil provided the city’s premier library with dozens of books as part of an unprecedented project in the Kurdistan Region.

Rojhalat, which means “the East” in Kurdish, is a publishing house that launched a series of intellectual, historical, and political books within the project “100 books” in the Kurdish language for the Kurdistan public library in the Region’s capital.

The director of the house, Hassan Daneshfar, told Kurdistan 24 that he had been working on the project for a long time, stressing that his endeavors were ultimately successful.

He added that this is the first time that such a project had been launched in the Kurdistan Region.

Daneshfar pointed out that the publications, which are by both Kurdish and foreign writers, "are all useful resources and have significance for the Kurdish culture movement."

History expert Dr. Mohammed Abdullah told Kurdistan 24 that the "100 books" project is of great importance, and it is an important addition to the Kurdish library.

Abdullah, a university professor, said that all the products that were printed and published are important and useful resources in various fields, especially in history.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly