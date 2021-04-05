Marking 30th anniversary of UNSCR 688, Erbil renames two major streets Safe Haven, Sir John Major

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One the Kurdistan Region capital’s busiest streets was named on Monday for the former British prime minister Sir John Major for his pivotal role in securing the no-fly zone for the Kurdish people in Iraq in 1991. Another was renamed Safe Heaven, indicating the security the United Nations Security Council resolution brought to Kurdish areas repressed by Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The move came as the Kurdistan Region commemorates the 30th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 688, which paved the way for a no-fly zone enforced by its permanent members, the UK, France, and the US, as well as providing humanitarian aid.

Former British prime minister Sir John Major played a pivotal role in rallying support for the Kurds and providing them with the necessary aid and security.

The street named for the former premier is located in a downtown area of Erbil, surrounded by business towers and restaurants.

“When John Major sees the pictures of the street named after him, I know he will feel honored and humbled,” said James Thornton, the UK consul general in Erbil in the press conference, thanking the KRG authorities for renaming the street.

Another street in the capital near the ancient Erbil Minaret was named Safe Heaven, referring to the security and peace the no-fly zone brought to Kurdish people in Iraq.

The ceremony for Safe Heaven Street was attended by diplomatic officials in the Kurdistan Region as well as Kurdish officials, and recalled the tragic history of the Kurdish exodus in 1991.

Major himself is set to join Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for an online event on April 8 marking the 1991 Kurdish uprising.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly