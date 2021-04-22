Dutch court hands 6-year prison term to former Syrian Ahrar al-Sham commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A former commander of the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sham Islamist group has been sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands for war crimes and membership in a terrorist organization.

The Dutch Public Prosecution earlier demanded a 10-year sentence, but a court on Wednesday ruled that the man, whose full name was not released, be sentenced to six years in prison.

The court said there was evidence that the 31-year-old man, identified by Dutch media as Al Y or Ahmad Al Y, was part of the Syrian group Ahrar al-Sham from March 1, 2015 until November 10, 2015, and involved in terrorism.

(It is common for Dutch media to refer to a suspect by their initials, although Dutch law does not prohibit publication of a defendant’s full name.)

Al Y was arrested in the Netherlands in 2019 after he presented himself at a Dutch asylum seekers’ center in the city of Ter Apel. He was flagged as a suspect in war crimes by German judicial authorities and as a result arrested, the Dutch Public Prosecution said in March.

The man was suspected of war crimes after posing with the body of an enemy fighter and kicking another corpse during fighting in the Syrian city of Hama in 2015 in a video published on Youtube. In the 2015 video he curses the dead men as “dogs.”

According to the Dutch international crimes act, violations of personal dignity are war crime and can be prosecuted even if committed outside of the Netherlands.

Violations of the Geneva Conventions could also lead to life sentences.

Ahrar al-Sham was designated twice as a terrorist organization by the court in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. According to the Wilson Centre, Ahrar al Sham (“the Free Men of Syria”) is a salafist group formed in January 2012. Its founders were prisoners the Syrian regime released from the notorious Saydnaya military prison in the second half of 2011.

One of the group’s leaders, Abu Khaled al Suri, was al-Qaeda’s representative in Syria before he was killed in 2014.

According to Stanford University the group wants to establish an Islamic state in Syria, but does not pursue global jihad like the Islamic State group and has attempted to rebrand itself as a moderate group.

Liability for War Crimes

The Dutch court also ruled that although Ahrar al-Sham is a “terrorist organization,” the number of crimes it commits is of a lesser scale than other groups such as the Islamic State. Moreover, the organization is not internationally focused and therefore not included in the Dutch terrorism list.

Nicholas Heras, Senior Analyst at the Newlines Institute in Washington, DC, told Kurdistan 24 that Ahrar al-Sham was always “thought to be a group that was just on the ‘right side’ of the boundary between a Salafi-Jihadi organization the West could accept, and one that was too close to al-Qaeda for comfort.”

However, he added the fact of the matter is that the organization was established by “Abu Khalid al-Suri, who was Ayman al-Zawahri's envoy to the Syrian revolutionaries, meaning Ahrar al-Sham was part of the al-Qaeda ecosystem in Syria.”

“This ruling demonstrates that the protection Ahrar al-Sham was given by the West is being actively reconsidered,” he added.

“The Netherlands is setting a precedent whereby the Syrian armed opposition is just as liable for its actions as [Bashar al-Assad’s] regime.”

The Netherlands is not the only country that has prosecuted or investigated asylum seekers for war crimes from both anti and pro-Syrian government groups. In February, a German court sentenced a former Syrian intelligence officer to four-and-a-half years for war crimes.

Last year a senior member of Jaysh al-Islam was arrested in France, accused of war crimes.

