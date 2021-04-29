Security

Security forces in Kirkuk thwart suicide bombing at National Security Directorate

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A bloodstained wall at the National Security Directorate in Kirkuk after a would-be suicide bomber was killed by security forces, April 29, 2021. (Photo: Soran Kamaran / Kurdistan 24)
A bloodstained wall at the National Security Directorate in Kirkuk after a would-be suicide bomber was killed by security forces, April 29, 2021. (Photo: Soran Kamaran / Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kirkuk Disputed Territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A would-be suicide bomber was stopped by security forces before reaching the Kirkuk’s National Security Directorate building on Thursday, according to Iraq's top security communications center.

Security guards shot dead the attacker before he managed to get inside the building, resulting in his belt detonating, the Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement. Two security personnel were lightly injured by the explosion, the statement said.

Photos of the scene taken by a Kurdistan 24 correspondent showed a body lying outside the building's gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but remnants of ISIS are active around territories disputed between the Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.

Officials from Kurdistan have long called for a joint security plan between Peshmerga and Iraqi forces to fill the security vacuum in the disputed areas, including Kirkuk.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps