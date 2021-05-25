PM Barzani thanks France for continued support to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting with a French parliamentary delegation, Kurdish Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his gratitude for the European power’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, a statement from his office said.

The French delegation led by Francoise Dumas, the head of the defense commission at the French National Assembly, and her accompanying diplomats and members of the legislative house, convened with Barzani on Tuesday in Erbil to discuss the latest state of affairs regarding Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish Region.

The French delegation “praised” the reform efforts undertaken by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and as they see “strong will” for reforms, according to the statement.

They also expressed their readiness to maintain continued support to the KRG.

Barzani thanked the French delegation for the country’s assistance in “critical moments,” particularly the support for Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS. Barzani also expressed the region’s willingness to further develop Kurdish-French ties “in all sectors,” the statement said.

The two sides touched upon Erbil-Baghdad relations, the importance of military coordination between Peshmerga forces and Iraqi army, and the condition of refugees and internally displaced people.

The politicians affirmed the importance of providing COVID-19 vaccine to refugees and IDPs in the Kurdistan Region, the release noted.