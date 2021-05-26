Kurdistan Region honors 45th anniversary of 'Gulan Revolution'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region on Wednesday marked the Gulan (May) Revolution, led by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and begun on May 26, 1976, against the former Baathist regime in Baghdad.

"The Gulan Revolution, which was an extension of the march of the great September Revolution, removed the darkness of despair, and continued the struggle chosen by the people of Kurdistan to obtain their legitimate rights with great determination and resolve," said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a statement.

Initially concentrated in the border areas between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region, the rebellion is often seen as a continuation of the Sept. 11, 1961, Kurdish revolt under Abd al-Karim Qasim, who had become president of Iraq after leading a military coup against the British-installed Hashemite monarchy.

Read More: September Revolution honored by top Kurdistan Region officials

It "removed the darkness of despair and paved the way for a brighter future for the people of Kurdistan," said Barzani, adding, "We affirm, on the anniversary of the Gulan revolution, the serious work for solidarity and unity of ranks among the components of the people of Kurdistan."

He also pointed out that the revolution was "inspired by the values ​​of giving, cooperation, and cohesion embodied by the Kurdish forces and parties by forming the (Kurdistan Front) to ignite the flame of the 1991 uprising."

He concluded his statement by extending congratulations and best wishes on the anniversary to the “glorious and eternal martyrs of Kurdistan."

Editing by John J. Catherine