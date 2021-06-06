Iraqi PM condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ against Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned an attack on Saturday by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the autonomous Kurdistan Region’s province of Duhok that resulted in the death of five Peshmerga fighters.

Kadhimi characterized the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack” on the Kurdish forces, according to statements released by the prime minister's office.

The PKK, headquartered in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains, has been fighting a decades-long conflict against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both sides. Rural residents and the local environment continue to suffer from ongoing clashes, including multiple civilian fatalities and other casualties.

Although the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly asked the PKK and the Turkish government to take their fight elsewhere, tensions between the KRG and the PKK have reached new levels in recent months.

On Saturday, a convoy of Peshmerga forces heading toward villages along the Turkish border near Mount Matina came under attack by the PKK, causing the death of five and wounding seven others.

In the hours that followed, the PKK claimed responsibility for the incident.

“Security forces launched investigations into the incident and anyone behind attacks against the blood and security of Iraqis will receive a fair punishment,” said Yehia Rasool, the prime minister's spokesperson, in a tweet.

Multiple Iraqi officials and international governments immediately condemned the action.

The KRG has said that such attacks cross significant “red lines.”

“In this moment of urgency, I urge the Kurdistan Parliament and political parties to speak in a single voice against this aggression,” announced Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

