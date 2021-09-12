Suspected Turkish drone targets village near Manbij

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish warplane bombed a village northeast of Manbij, said the Manbij Military Council Media Center on Sunday.

“A drone belonging to the Turkish occupation army bombs the village of Al-Hamam, northeast of the city of Manbij,” said the Media Center of Manbij Military Council (MMC).



The Rojava Media Centre (RMC) on Twitter claimed the attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), a drone.

So far, it's unclear if there were any casualties.

The Turkish army has intensified its artillery, drone, and airstrikes recently in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Last month, several Turkish attacks employing either drones or warplanes were carried out in northeast Syria against varying targets. In the attacks, a number of commanders and SDF fighters were killed.

Despite ceasefire agreements between both Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States in October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army itself continue to regularly target SDF-held areas.

In some cases, civilian villagers living in rural areas along the Syrian-Turkish border were killed in attacks by the Turkish troops and the rebel forces Ankara supports.