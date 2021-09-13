Assyrian Church of the East Patriarch praises religious freedom in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa III during a ceremony Monday expressed his gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its continued support for religious liberties of all communities in the region.

The Kurdish prime minister in turn extended his congratulations to His Holiness Mar Awa III on his appointment and inauguration as the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East during the Monday event, a KRG statement read.

Barzani wished the Patriarch success and reiterated the KRG's commitment to promoting the values ​​of peaceful coexistence between different communities in the region, the statement added.

The appointment of Mar Awa III as Patriarch of the Church was announced by a committee of top religious figures. His predecessor, Mar Gewargis III Sliwa, had resigned due to medical reasons. The event was attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and other KRG officials, top religious figures from around the world, and foreign diplomats.