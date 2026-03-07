Iranian Security Official Ali Larijani Says US Miscalculated, Failed in Attempt to Replicate Venezuela Strategy

Iranian security official Ali Larijani said the United States misread Iran’s situation and attempted to replicate a Venezuela-style strategy that he claims ultimately failed.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ali Larijani said the United States had miscalculated the situation in Iran, claiming Washington attempted to replicate a strategy similar to what it pursued in Venezuela.

Speaking on Saturday, Larijani, head of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said US policymakers failed to understand the political and social dynamics of West Asia, particularly Iran.

“The biggest problem for the Americans is that they do not understand the intellectual structure of West Asia, especially Iran,” he said.

Larijani claimed Washington believed it could repeat in Iran what it had previously attempted in Venezuela, without realizing the region operates under different political and social dynamics.

He said the United States aimed to reshape the situation in Iran by creating shock and confusion through military attacks.

According to Larijani, the first phase of the strategy focused on destabilizing Iran internally by killing senior leadership figures and military commanders in order to disrupt the country’s governing structure.

Larijani added that the US strategy was designed to quickly end the conflict through intense strikes within a short period.

However, he said Washington failed to anticipate the reaction of the Iranian people.

“They did not consider that Iranians would not give up,” he said.

Larijani acknowledged that internal political differences exist in Iran but stressed that the population becomes united when the country faces external threats.

“Our people may have disagreements, but when the nation is in danger they stand together and will not allow America’s plans to succeed,” he said.

He also said countries in the region have come to realize that the United States cannot guarantee stability in the Middle East.

Larijani suggested that Donald Trump should acknowledge that Washington had made a mistake and that the United States had been misled by Israel.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran following recent military strikes and retaliatory attacks across the region.

Washington says its operations aim to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Iran insists it has the right to defend itself against what it describes as aggression by the United States and Israel.