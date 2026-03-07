Kurdistan Regional Government Issues New Media Guidelines for Coverage of Security Incidents, Citing Civilian Protection

The Kurdistan Regional Government issued new media guidelines banning the publication of sensitive security information, including locations of missile or drone strikes and footage of military sites.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government has issued new directives for media outlets regarding the coverage of security incidents in the Kurdistan Region, citing the need to protect civilians and safeguard national security.

In a statement released on Saturday, the KRG Department of Media and Information announced a set of new guidelines and restrictions for all media organizations—both local and international—as well as social media platforms.

The measures aim to protect citizens’ lives and property while maintaining security in the region amid the current sensitive situation.

Under the new directives, several types of content are strictly prohibited during coverage of security incidents.

Media outlets are banned from publishing live videos or images showing the launch or direction of drones and missiles, as well as revealing the exact time and location where they land or displaying damaged sites.

The rules also prohibit sharing precise location details of missile or drone impacts or reporting specific information about the scale of damage.

In addition, journalists are forbidden from filming or photographing military and security locations, troop movements, weapons and ammunition, government institutions or diplomatic missions.

The department also warned journalists to be cautious when publishing videos or images sent by the public, ensuring that no sensitive information or security infrastructure is revealed.

The government urged media organizations to coordinate with the Department of Media and Information when covering security incidents to ensure that sensitive information is not unintentionally disclosed.

The statement concluded by warning that any media outlet or journalist violating the guidelines would face strict legal accountability.