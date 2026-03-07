Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Orders Arrest of Those Responsible for Rocket Attack Near US Embassy

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the arrest of those responsible for a rocket attack near the US embassy in Baghdad, saying such actions threaten Iraq’s security and stability.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said targeting the Embassy of the United States, Baghdad harms Iraq’s national security and stability, ordering security forces to arrest those responsible for a recent rocket attack near the diplomatic compound.

According to a statement from the spokesperson for the Iraqi Armed Forces, the Iraqi prime minister instructed military and security leaders to identify and detain those who fired rockets toward the area surrounding the US embassy in Baghdad.

The statement, delivered by military spokesperson Sabah al-Numan on Saturday, said Sudani stressed that such attacks undermine the country’s national security and overall stability.

Sudani also warned that individuals or groups involved in such actions disrespect Iraq’s sovereignty and security.

“Those outlaw groups that do not abide by the law do not represent the will of the Iraqi people,” the prime minister said, emphasizing that decisions related to war and military actions are solely the authority of the state.

Sudani’s remarks came hours after rockets targeted the vicinity of the US embassy inside the Green Zone.

Security sources said the rockets were launched from the Qanat area in eastern Baghdad.

The attack comes amid growing regional tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Following the incident, the US embassy in Baghdad issued a new security alert urging American citizens to leave Iraq due to fears of possible attacks by armed groups believed to be aligned with Iran.