French President Emmanuel Macron Reaffirms France's Commitment to Security and Stability of Kurdistan Region

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s support for the Kurdistan Region’s security after speaking with President Nechirvan Barzani and called for efforts to prevent further escalation.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region following a phone call with Nechirvan Barzani, president of the region.

Writing on his official account on X on Saturday, Macron said France remains committed to supporting the stability and security of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, within the framework of the Iraqi state.

Macron said that "France is committed to the stability and security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region within it. I met with President Nechirvan Barzani to express my solidarity in the face of the attacks of recent days. We agreed to continue our efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to the entire region. I thanked him for his commitment in this regard."

Macron also reiterated that "France continues to support the full respect of Iraq's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, including that of Kurdistan."

La France est attachée à la stabilité et à la sécurité de l’Irak et de la région autonome du Kurdistan en son sein.



Je me suis entretenu avec le Président Nechirvan Barzani pour lui exprimer ma solidarité face aux attaques de ces derniers jours.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 7, 2026

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military confrontations involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Leaders across the region and internationally have increasingly called for diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding further.