Peshmerga, Iraqi defense ministry has high-level coordination: KRG Spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – There is "high-level" coordination between the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We hope this coordination yields good results and be in the mutual interests of both sides," Jotiar Adil told reporters on Tuesday, describing the current coordination as "high-level."

Adil's statement comes amid ongoing talks between the regional and federal forces on establishing joint commands and brigades in disputed territories between the Iraqi federal government and the KRG, such as Kirkuk and Makhmour. Those territories face constant threats from remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) group, thanks to what Iraqi and Kurdish officials describe as a "security vacuum."

Read More: Iraqi military, Kurdistan's Peshmerga conduct anti-terror operations in disputed areas

By coordinating, the two sides aim to bring stability and peace to these areas and protect civilians living in them.

"The Joint Coordination Centers have started implementing joint activities in the areas devoid of the presence of the federal security units, which are located between the federal forces and the Peshmerga," the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced in a statement on Friday.