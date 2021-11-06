Iraqi prime minister, KDP stress need to form post-election government based on rule of law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following post-election violence that occurred just under a month after a national vote, Iraq’s Prime Minister and officials from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday stressed the importance of forming a national government based on rule of law.

The statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and a KDP delegation headed by former long-time Minister of Foreign Affairs Hoshyar Zebari in Baghdad, according to a statement from Kadhimi’s office.

Zabari conveyed "the congratulations of President Masoud Barzani, leader of KDP, and the party leaders for surviving and being safe from the heinous terrorist attack that recently targeted the Prime Minister."

On Sunday, three explosive-laden drones struck Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. World leaders have strongly condemned the attack, with the US offering to assist Iraq's security forces with the investigation.

Zebari, who also served as Iraq's Finance Minister, praised "the level of widespread condemnation of the terrorist act, and the great local and international solidarity with the Iraqi government and people against such criminal acts aimed at destabilizing the country."

The two also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region, but kept returning to the crucial necessity "of forming a national government capable of facing security challenges, imposing the rule of law, maintaining civil peace, and exerting more effort in order to overcome crises."