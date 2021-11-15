Politics

KDP leader, PUK co-chair talk Kurdish unity in rare meeting

President Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani affirmed the importance of unifying the Kurdish voice in the Iraqi capital, amid government formation talks following last month's federal election.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Masoud Barzani (Right) leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party with Pavel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarter)
Masoud Barzani (Right) leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party with Pavel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarter)
Kurdistan Kurdistan KDP PUK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday received Bafel Jalal Talabani, the co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a statement from Barzani's office said.

Talabani and Barzani emphasized the need to coordinate Kurdish efforts to address pressing issues facing the region and serve the people of Kurdistan, the statement added.

The two leaders then discussed the new political climate in Iraq following last month's parliamentary election and affirmed the importance of unifying the Kurdish voice in the Iraqi capital, the statement continued.

In that regard, they called for the formulation of a joint KDP-PUK program on the formation of the next Iraqi government that stresses a partnership in governance that meets the aspirations of the people of Kurdistan and achieves stability.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive