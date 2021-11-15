KDP leader, PUK co-chair talk Kurdish unity in rare meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday received Bafel Jalal Talabani, the co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a statement from Barzani's office said.

Talabani and Barzani emphasized the need to coordinate Kurdish efforts to address pressing issues facing the region and serve the people of Kurdistan, the statement added.

The two leaders then discussed the new political climate in Iraq following last month's parliamentary election and affirmed the importance of unifying the Kurdish voice in the Iraqi capital, the statement continued.

In that regard, they called for the formulation of a joint KDP-PUK program on the formation of the next Iraqi government that stresses a partnership in governance that meets the aspirations of the people of Kurdistan and achieves stability.