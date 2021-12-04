Erbil hosts conference to unify voice of Kurdish diaspora

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish Diaspora Conference started on Saturday in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, with top Kurdish leaders and representatives from all four parts of Greater Kurdistan and diaspora communities around the world participating.

The Barzani Headquarters sponsored the event, said Tahir Hawrami, who leads the Kurdish diaspora file at President Masoud Barzani's office. Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Hawrami added that 150 individuals representing all four parts of Kurdistan were participating.

President Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani both attended the conference.

He noted that Kurdish representatives in the United States, Canada, and most European countries, as well as Russia and Kazakhstan, were also present. "This is the first time that a conference of this kind has been held for diaspora Kurds," he added.

Hawrami said that the gathering aims to offer a unified voice to the Kurdish diaspora.