France reiterates support for Peshmerga in fight against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – France’s Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevallier reiterated his country’s support for Kurdish Peshmerga forces in a Monday meeting with the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Eric Chevallier discussed the growing ISIS threat, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad. An increase in attacks by the militant group has killed several Peshmerga and civilians over the past week.

Barzani emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and the US-led coalition against ISIS to prevent that group from threatening the disputed territories and altering the region’s demographics, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

The French ambassador reiterated his country’s support for the Peshmerga’s fight against ISIS and its efforts to restore security and stability to areas threatened by the militants.

Barzani and Chevallier also discussed the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border and the return of many of these migrants to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Ambassador Chevallier thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for taking “necessary measures” to thwart illegal migration and facilitating the voluntary return of the migrants.

They also discussed post-election developments in Iraq.