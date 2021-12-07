Kurdistan Parliament will discuss increase in ISIS attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament will discuss the recent deadly attacks on the Peshmerga by ISIS militants on Tuesday in a session that will be attended by the Minister of Peshmerga and other relevant high-level officials.

The specialized parliamentary committees of Peshmerga affairs and the Kurdistani Areas Outside of the Region, the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, will present their reports and recommendations regarding the increasing number of terrorist attacks, according to the legislative house’s agenda.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismael, the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, Umed Sabah, and acting head for the disputed territories directorate will attend the session, according to a source from the parliament.

ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq’s federal and regional governments are located.

In the most recent attacks, the militants killed four Peshmerga in Qara Salim village in Kirkuk province.

Since Nov. 27, the militants have killed 23 people, including Peshmerga fighters and civilians of the Kurdistan Region.

A joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga were deployed on Monday to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk following an ISIS attack there.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with top Peshmerga commanders and officials on Monday to discuss the latest security developments in the areas.

