ISIS leader arrested near Halabja

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish Asayish security forces have arrested an ISIS suspect in the Kurdistan Region’s Halabja province, the official Twitter account US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Monday

“Kurdish Security Forces conducted an operation today leading to the capture of one Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS) leader near Halabja to disrupt the transportation of terrorists in the region,” SOJTF LEVANT tweeted.

This is the second operation in Halabja in two weeks.

The Sulaimani Governorate Security Directorate had no statement on the arrest.

Also, on Wednesday, the Kurdish Asayish security forces arrested 25 suspected ISIS facilitators in Halabja province.

Furthermore, Asayish confiscated weapons and explosives that the suspects allegedly intended to use for their “terrorist acts”.