Iraqi National Security Agency captures ISIS social media specialist

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi National Security Agency announced on Thursday that its units captured an ISIS member who was working as a social media specialist for the group.

“The ISIS member was captured in western Mosul city and he was in charge of publishing social media content for ISIS,” the Iraqi National Security Agency tweeted.

مسؤولاً عن نشر اصدارات د١١عش على منصات التواصل.. الأمن الوطني يلقي القبض عليه في غرب نينوى.#العراق #جهاز_الأمن_الوطني https://t.co/raoDrlplJy — جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي (@Inss131) December 30, 2021

A video published by the Iraqi National Security Agency on Twitter shows the confession of the captured ISIS member. He told the Iraqi authorities that he joined ISIS in early 2021 after meeting a member of the terrorist organization on Telegram.

He confessed that ISIS assigned him to publish their terrorist acts, including murders committed by the group.

“After doing this assignment for three months, a senior ISIS member contacted me and had me go through a process through which I formally become an ISIS member,” he said.

“They had me go through special training in the deserts of Nineveh province in preparation for joining ISIS.”

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017. However, senior military leaders and top officials from the Kurdistan Region have warned that the organization still maintains activity through sleeper cells. They are also active in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

From their hideouts in bleak and inhospitable parts of the country, the group’s sleeper cells have plotted and launched a series of attacks on security forces in Nineveh, Anbar, Salahuddin, Diyala, and Kirkuk provinces.

