KRG head of Foreign Relations thanks Canada for its role in fight against ISIS

The KRG official updated the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds “on the political, economic, and security situation in Kurdistan Region and Iraq and thanked Canada for its role in the counter-ISIS coalition”.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Canadian soldiers speak to Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces on of the frontlines against ISIS, Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/AP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG's) Department of Foreign Relations, thanked Canada for its role in the fight against ISIS on Thursday.

Canada’s new Ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan, also met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday.

The prime minister received Galligan in his office in Erbil and congratulated him on his new role as Canadian Ambassador to Iraq. He also wished him success in developing bilateral ties between Canada and the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, Galligan said he was happy to begin his work, and briefed Barzani on his country’s programs and activities in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The Canadian Ambassador to Iraq is still currently in the Kurdistan Region, where he plans to meet with other officials.

The Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament Dr. Rewaz Faiaq also met with Ambassador Galligan on Thursday and discussed eliminating so-called 'honour' crimes against women, the Kurdistan Parliament said in a tweet.

Moreover, they also discussed the Kurdistan Parliament's laws supporting economic diversification, and parties' different views on the next Kurdistan parliament election to be held on Oct 1, 2022.

