Iraqi PM Kadhimi arrives in Kurdistan Region's Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil with a senior security delegation, where he was received by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Prime Minister Kadhimi, accompanied by his minister of interior, defense, and national security advisor, will visit the impact sites of the ballistic missile attack against Erbil early Sunday, after he convenes with the Kurdish authorities, read a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks on Sunday, which caused substantial damage to residential areas and the main headquarters building of Kurdistan 24 in the capital.

"Iran has repeated these attacks many times, and the silence of the international community in the face of these cowardly attacks will pave the way for their continuation," the KRG said in a statement in which it called for Iraqi and international investigations into the incident.

The attacks drew regional and international condemnations from the Kurdistan Region's allies, who slammed the flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

Barzani on Sunday paid a visit to the sites that had been affected by the missile barrage, including the headquarters of Kurdistan 24, where he extended his appreciation to its journalists for their continued hard work despite material damages.