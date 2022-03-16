Politics

Kurdish people's will stronger than 'chemical weapons, missiles': KDP President Masoud Barzani 

"What remained alive following the chemical bombardment of Halabja was the Kurds' zest for liberty," President Barzani tweeted on Wednesday.
KDP President Masoud Barzani (center) observes a minute of silence along with Barzani Headquarters staff to commemorate the victims of the 1988 Halabja chemical attack, March 16, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani said that the Kurdish people's will is much stronger than "chemical weapons, aircrafts, and missiles," on the 34th anniversary of the 1988 Halabja massacre.

The KDP leader observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks along with his staff at Barzani Headquarters. 

"We solemnly reiterate that the will of our people is much stronger than chemical weapons, fighter aircrafts and missiles," he added. 

The Kurdistan Region commemorated the 34th anniversary of the 1988 Halabja chemical attacks, killing 5,000 civilians, including women and children. The former Baathist regime perpetrated the attack. 

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, early on Wednesday, said that the Iraqi federal government should fulfill its "moral duty" to compensate the victims of that crime.

According to the Iraqi Constitution, the state is obligated to compensate the victims of the former regime's crimes. 

