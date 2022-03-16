Kurdish people's will stronger than 'chemical weapons, missiles': KDP President Masoud Barzani 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani said that the Kurdish people's will is much stronger than "chemical weapons, aircrafts, and missiles," on the 34th anniversary of the 1988 Halabja massacre.

"What remained alive following the chemical bombardment of Halabja was the Kurds' zest for liberty," President Barzani tweeted on Wednesday.

The KDP leader observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks along with his staff at Barzani Headquarters.

— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 16, 2022

"We solemnly reiterate that the will of our people is much stronger than chemical weapons, fighter aircrafts and missiles," he added.

The Kurdistan Region commemorated the 34th anniversary of the 1988 Halabja chemical attacks, killing 5,000 civilians, including women and children. The former Baathist regime perpetrated the attack.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, early on Wednesday, said that the Iraqi federal government should fulfill its "moral duty" to compensate the victims of that crime.

According to the Iraqi Constitution, the state is obligated to compensate the victims of the former regime's crimes.