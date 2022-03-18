Peshmerga forces meet with Commander of French forces to discuss fight against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga Major General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, welcomed Col. Mathieu, Commander of French Forces in Iraq and Syria, on Thursday to discuss the fight against ISIS.

“Today, we met with Col. Mathieu, Commander of French Forces in Iraq and Syria, with the presence of the commander of Unit 80 forces (Peshmerga forces linked to the Kurdistan Democratic Party) and the Zerevani forces,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The subject was coordination and further cooperation for facing ISIS, which are still a valid threat to the security and peace of the area,” he added. “We also discussed the reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga and continuous cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and Coalition.”

Major General Barzani has received several military delegations in the recent months near Makhmour to discuss the current fight against ISIS and cooperation between Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army.

The Iraqi Army and Peshmerga increased cooperation against the group since November last year after it had launched a series of nighttime attacks that killed over 20 of the Kurdish forces and civilians.

Recently, Peshmerga forces have carried out several clearance operations against ISIS in the Garmiyan region.

The US-led coalition has supported the efforts of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fight ISIS.