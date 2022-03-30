'Political deadlock is easier than agreeing with you,' Muqtada al-Sadr tells his rivals 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Muqtada Al-Sadr, the biggest winner of Iraq's October elections, has said that the current political deadlock in the country is "easier" than agreeing with his rivals.

"No to compromises in any form. What you call a political deadlock is easier than agreeing with you and better than sharing the cake with you," Sadr told his political rivals from the Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) in a statement on Twitter.

"I will not agree with you as doing so would mean the end of the country," he added.

Sadr's tweet came as the Iraqi Parliament failed for a third time to elect a president on Wednesday after the quorum required to do so wasn't met since the SCF boycotted the session again. The SCF wants another consensus-based government, while Sadr's tripartite alliance, which calls itself Saving the Homeland, is calling for a "national majority government".

Iraq has had a series of, often fragile, consensus-based governments since 2005.

Saving the Homeland consists of the Sadrist Movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Sunni Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance.

The SCF consists primarily of Iran-backed political factions who oppose Sadr's proposed government since they fear it would exclude them and reduce their political power.

Iraq has until Apr. 6 to elect a president.

Sadr concluded his tweet by saying Iraq will not be subject to "subordination, invasion, and normalization as well as quotas."